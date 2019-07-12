Make childcare at workplace a CSR initiative — Yeoh

KUALA LUMPUR: Companies should make the provision of childcare at the workplace as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, said Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Hannah Yeoh.

“Providing childcare in the workplace is killing two birds with one stone because you ensure the children are in a safe place and the women’s work force will also increase.

“Hence, I appeal to the corporate sector here, especially those which can afford, to have childcare in your office to provide childcare not only for your staff but for B40 community (who live) around your office,” she said in her speech at the CSR Malaysia Awards 2019 here yesterday.

Yeoh said this facility would benefit female workers who have small children and have to work long hours.

CSR Malaysia Awards 2019, organised by CSR Malaysia, is an initiative of Pertubuhan Amal Tanggungjawab Kemampanan dan Korporat Malaysia, the national association for corporate sustainability and social responsibilites.

At the event, 50 award recipients were honoured for their outstanding achievements and inspiring efforts to create a better Malaysia through CSR initiatives.

National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye received a special award, the Lifetime Achievement Award, for his outstanding community work.

Meanwhile, Lee expressed his gratitude for the recognition, noting that CSR was not a one-off initiative but must be a continuous and sustainable effort to help the community.

“I feel extremely glad to receive this award and dedicate it to all who have worked hard to perform their CSR and also motivate me to work harder and put more efforts to realise the meaning of caring Malaysians.

“It will make the less fortunate realise that there are people who are always there to help them,” he said in a statement. — Bernama