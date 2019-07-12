More roads in Bau to be named after late assemblymen — Miro

KUCHING: At least three more roads in Bau are expected to be named in honour of past state assemblymen who have passed away, to acknowledge their contributions to the development of the district, says Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh.

He said those whose names have been proposed had played an important role in the development of Bau in the early days.

“We are planning to name one road in Bau after the late Joseph Valentine Cotter from Singai, another after the late Lee Nyan Choi from Bau, and the late Sinyum Mutit from Serembu.

“There are few new roads within Bau town which remain unnamed until today, and we are going to name some of them after the three late assemblymen as a tribute to them,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He said this after the unveiling of a road sign for the newly-named Jalan Dr Patau Rubis, in honour of the late former state assistant minister.

Miro said he and Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, together with Bau District Council, came up with the idea to name the road after the late Dr Patau Rubis.

The newly-named road is adjacent to Jalan Tasik Biru in Bau town.

Dr Patau died at the age of 69 on March 20, 2016.

Dr Patau was a former assemblyman for Tasik Biru until 1996, and a Member of Parliament for Mas Gading until 1999.