No reason to oppose bill for extra 13 state seats – CM

KOTA KINABALU: There is no reason for Parliament to object to Sabah’s additional 13 state assembly seats, reckoned Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Shafie explained this was because the seats had gotten the important approval through the previous Sabah State Legislative Assembly, August 2016, and the constitution amendment would only impact the number of state constituencies.

“So, there is no reason why we won’t support it because it will enable us to get more representatives at the Sabah state level. I will, God Willing, be at Parliament (on July) 16, 17 and I will debate also as a Parliament Member to ensure the reason we support it.

“But I don’t want to spell it out now otherwise in Parliament it won’t be heard,” he added after officiating at the Sabah Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition (SOGCE) 2019 at Magellan Sutera Resort here yesterday.

Shafie was confident that a simple majority would see through the additional 13 seats.

“The important thing is the state legislative assembly’s approval, but it cannot be implemented until it is approved also at the Parliament level,” he said.

“I am confident, God willing, we will get the support.

“That is why I am, on the 16, 17, spending a day or two there, to ensure that we lobby a little bit for it and explain, and debate the reasons,” added the Chief Minister.