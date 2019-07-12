Over 500 ‘Pokok Perpat’ seedlings planted at Pantai Puteri

KUCHING: More than 500 seedlings of ‘Pokok Perpat’, a species of mangrove trees were planted yesterday in conjunction with the ‘go green initiatives’ of the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF).

Members of the media, performers, well-wishers and local people joined hands and participated voluntarily in the tree-planting ceremony held at Pantai Puteri, Santubong near here.

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), as the organiser of RWMF, together with Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports and Sarawak Forestry Department (SFD) spearheaded the initiative, aiming to provide sustenance for local wildlife in these areas and create a buffer zone for wildlife in the coastal areas.

Acting STB chief executive officer Angelina Bateman said the tree-planting was in line with the board’s direction in its emphasis on nurturing responsible tourism with the implementation of the ‘3E’ concept which stands for empowerment, economic viability and environment.

“Moreover, through this responsible tourism direction, festivals such as RWMF will emphasise better awareness to public on its greening efforts which include using shuttle buses from city to alleviate and lower carbon emissions and using recyclable or biodegradable tableware and placing recycle bins throughout the festival area,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Also present were STB chairman Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz and SFD deputy director Abang Ahmad Abang Morni.