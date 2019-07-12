Sarawak Day celebration in Bintulu to host seven grand events

KUCHING: The Sarawak Day celebration will be held on a grand scale with seven interesting and exciting activities to be held in Bintulu from July 20 until the celebration proper on July 22.

Minister of Utilities Dato Sri Stephen Rundi Utom said this year will be a special year, because for the first time, the Sarawak Day celebration will be organised outside Kuching.

This would be a good chance for the people in Bintulu and those from surrounding areas to join and witness the celebration to commemorate Sarawak Day, themed ‘Sarawak First, Sayang Sarawak’.

“It is very important for all Sarawakians, especially the younger generation, to know our own history leading to our self governance on July 22, 1963 from the British Government 56 years ago.

“The first state legislative assembly (DUN) Sitting was also held here in Bintulu so it is very significant that Bintulu is the host for this year’s Sarawak day celebrations,” he told a press conference here today.

Dr Rundi, who is minister in charge of the celebration, called upon all those living in and around Bintulu to take this opportunity to join the activities and to celebrate the occasion with their friends and loved ones.

He also encouraged the public to display the Sarawak flag on their premises as a mark of respect to commemorate Sarawak Day.

He revealed the seven events organised as part of the celebration are Sarawak Day E-Sports (July 20-22), Sarawak Day Rum (July 21), Thanksgiving Prayer (July 21), We Love Sarawak Concert (July 21), Sarawak Day Celebration Rally (July 22), Sarawak Day Exhibition (July 22-28) and Love Sarawak Through History (July 20-21).

Dr Rundi said the rally on July 22 is the key event to commemorate the special day.

It will start at 9.30am after the arrival of Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and will be held at the Old Airport Road.

Between 8,000 to 10,000 people comprising members of NGOs, associations, civil servants, students from secondary schools, public and private universities, and others are expected to join the rally.

Dr Rundi said the other distinguished guests are TYT’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, state cabinet ministers and others.

Entertainment by local singers, choir and video presentations, raising of the state flag, entertainment and a launching gimmick are scheduled to be held at the event.