Seven electronic devices seized from Ambank officer — Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was told yesterday that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) seized seven electronic devices, including two handphones, from three liaison managers at Jalan Raja Chulan Ambank branch here on July 6, 2015.

BNM analyst Suzairizman Shuib, 40, said the seizure comprised four pendrives, one unit of external hard disk, a Blackberry handphone and a Samsung Galaxy 4 handphone.

All the items were seized from Joanna Yu, Krystle and Daniel, he said during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul on the 36th day trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak , who is facing three charges of criminal breach of trust, one charge of power abuse and three counts of money laundering involving SRC funds totalling RM42 million.

Suzairizman, who is the 46th prosecution witness, said he seized the items on the instruction of his department head, Abdul Rahman Abu Bakar.

He said two days after the seizure was made, which was on July 8, 2015, he received an application from BNM investigating officer Ahmad Farhan Sharifuddin to analyse the Blackberry handphone, which belonged to Joanna.

Suzairizman said he had extracted the information, including pictures and videos, that were in the handphone’s memory and sim cards.

“I also ‘burned’ the information that I got before handing over the report to Ahmad Farhan, who then handed over the handphone to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for further action,” he added.

Mohd Ashrof Adrin: In between April and May this year, did you receive any information from Ahmad Farhan regarding the trial of this case?

Suzairizman: There was. He said BNM received a court order, which was handed to me to get information from the Blackberry Messenger application.

Mohd Ashrof Adrin: Did Ahmad Farhan say the information that he was looking for?

Suzairizman: Yes, he showed me names.

Mohd Ashrof Adrin: You remember the names?

Suzairizman: Yes. They were Joanna, Krystle, Daniel and Jho Low. — Bernama