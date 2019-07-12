STAR delighted with road named after late Dr Patau

BAU: State Reform Party Sarawak (STAR) has expressed its delight over the decision by the district office here to name a road after its founding president, the late Dr Patau Rubis.

Party president Lina Soo in a statement said the new road, which is off Jalan Tasik Biru, had been unnamed until yesterday.

Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep officiated at the road-naming ceremony.

“The decision by Bau District Office to name the road after Dr Patau Rubis was in acknowledgement of Dr Patau’s contributions to the tremendous development of Bau when he served as Assistant Minister of Works,” she said.

According to Soo, the late Dr Patau had approved and implemented many projects during his tenure as state assemblyman, member of parliament and state assistant minister, such as Bau Hospital, Bau Civic Centre, stadium, community hall, churches, Siniawan bypass, rural electrification and gravity water feed for many areas in Bau, as well as numerous village roads.

“We express our thanks to the relevant authorities for making it (naming of Jalan Dr Patau Rubis) possible,” she said, adding Dr Patau was derserving of the honour.

Among those present to witness the naming of the new road were Dr Patau’s son Sean, relatives and friends including Alim Mideh, Salam Chimie and Albert Voon.

Dr Patau passed away in March 2016.

He founded STAR after being suspended from Sarawak National Party and sacked as state assistant minister in 1995.

Prior to entering politics, he was deputy director of the state Health Department.