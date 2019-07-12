S’wak customs seize over 10 supercars with Brunei license plates for investigation

KUCHING: More than ten luxury vehicles bearing Brunei Darussalam licence plates were seized by the Sarawak Royal Malaysian Customs Department yesterday (July 11).

When contacted, sources from the department confirmed that the raid took place but refused to provide any further information as to the makes and the total value of the seized vehicles.

Meanwhile, Facebook page 砂州眼 – MySarawak (My Sarawak Insight) claimed that the raid was conducted at the residences of a few local businessmen and prominent figures in Kuching.

During the raid, various models of supercars manufactured by Ferrari, Lamborghini and Mercedes-Benz were seized by the department, with an estimated tax value that could be in the millions of ringgit.

The page also alleged that a 48-year-old male suspect from Sarawak was recently arrested in Brunei Darussalam for smuggling the vehicles into Sarawak.

It was also mentioned in the Facebook page that the customs department from both countries are working together on the case.

A search on the Brunei Royal Police Force’s website also revealed a media release detailing the arrest and seizure.