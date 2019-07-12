Wan Azizah’s visit to China fruitful, boosting bilateral ties

BEIJING: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail’s four-day official visit to China has met its objective to further enhance bilateral ties and understanding between Malaysia and China.

Dr Wan Azizah said apart from cooperation in politics and economy, the Malaysian government was also keen to learn from China the latest technology and expertise it possessed in several fields.

“I have asked the relevant Malaysian agencies to take follow-up action with the Chinese agencies concerned to ensure that the agreement reached can be implemented,” she told the Malaysian media at a press conference here yesterday.

Earlier, Dr Wan Azizah visited the Children Speech and Hearing Rehabilitation and Research Centre to wind up her visit, which began on Monday.

Elaborating on her visit to the centre, Dr Wan Azizah said she was impressed with the expertise possessed by China for the early detection of any problem and disability affecting babies as young as just three months.

“Here they can detect problems earlier, treat and rehabilitate apart from conducting research and providing home school services to those who are unable to go to school.

“This method can be practised in our country and the centre has offered to help us fulfill our desire; and this is among the matters to be defined,” said Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister.

She said at her meetings with senior leaders of China on the second day of her visit, both sides expressed satisfaction with the existing close bilateral ties and were committed to further strengthening the relations.

She said among the agreements reached was to explore cooperation in good governance and the fight against corruption, as well as collaboration in efforts to strengthen women and development of special children. — Bernama