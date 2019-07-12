With or without Dr Jerip, PSB will still go on – Tiong

SIBU: Senior vice-president of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Datuk Tiong Thai King stressed that the resignation of PSB deputy president Datuk Dr Jerip Susil from the party does not mean it is the end of the world for PSB.

He opined that Dr Jerip’s resignation would instead boost the spirit of PSB to work harder, and not affect the morale and unity of the party.

“In other words, with or without Dr Jerip, PSB can still serve the rakyat effectively.

“The resignation of Dr Jerip has no effect on PSB because we in PSB can still deliver our services and serve the rakyat.

“We respect his decision to resign from PSB as it is his own decision to do so,” he pointed out when met after officiating the handing over ceremony of school uniform vouchers by Yayasan Sarawak held at SJK Thai Kwang earlier today.

Tiong, who is also Dudong assemblyman, called on all PSB members to respect the State Cabinet decision that there were no PSB members listed to be councillors in the local municipal councils throughout Sarawak.

“We have to respect the decision on the matter because it was unanimously agreed upon at the State Cabinet level,” he pointed out.

When asked whether PSB submitted the names of any of their candidates for the post of councillor, Tiong said they had not.

“We had not been requested to do so, that is why we did not submit any,” he added.