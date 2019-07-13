Bonuses for Crocs if they avoid relegation — FAS president

KUCHING: Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) president has promised to give bonuses to Sarawak senior football team if they can stay in the Premier League next year.

The Crocs are 11th in the standings with 13 points, and they are one point below Kelantan in the drop zone as

the 2019 season is drawing to a close.

Posa asserted that he will stick to his promise and the bonus was to boost the morale of the team.

The team will also be rewarded for their 1-0 home win against Terengganu II on Wednesday, which had ignited their chance of survival.

“I will keep my promise to give a special bonus to the players and officials of the team if they stay in the Premier League next season.

“They will also get an extra bonus for securing the win against Terengganu II,” he said.

Posa also hoped the Crocs can maintain their winning form in the last two matches of the season, against Penang in an away match on Sunday and Selangor United at home on July 20.

“Congratulations to the players for beating Terengganu II 1-0 and this positive rhythm can continue in the two remaining matches,” he added.

In Wednesday’s match, Brazilian import Hudson Dias De Jesus turned hero for Sarawak when he scored the winner in the 23rd minute.