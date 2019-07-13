Chong: Change in MACC leadership spells trouble for ‘big fish’ in S’wak

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen welcomes the ongoing investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on several high-profile individuals in Sarawak allegedly involved in corrupt practices.

The Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs said today that Sarawakians have waited long enough for MACC to investigate ‘big fishes’ in Sarawak.

He was delighted that the anti-graft agency was finally taking action following a change of leadership recently.

According to him, such change of leadership happened after PH Sarawak complained about the general performance of MACC.

“After we made the complaint and the MACC chief changed, now we are seeing a positive outcome for our complaint.

“Hopefully these investigations can be expedited. Sarawakians have waited long enough,” he said in response to questions posed at a news conference at the Democratic Action Party (DAP) headquarters here.

Chong, who is DAP Sarawak chairman, had earlier this year reported and submitted documents on such individuals in Sarawak to MACC, demanding for investigations to be carried out.

When pressed for a number, he said: “I cannot tell you; several… a few lah. We leave it to MACC to do their job.”

Chong pointed out that reform might not have happened as swiftly as the people had hoped, for but it was taking place.

“I can assure you that change and reform are definitely coming, slowly and steadily. With that, I think we can see hope in our country,” he said.

Last night, MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya confirmed that there were cases involving high profile personalities in Sarawak.

However, she could not reveal any details as the investigations are ongoing.