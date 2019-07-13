Dutch tourist found dead in Mulu National Park after flash floods hit Deer Cave, guide still missing

MIRI: A 66-year-old Dutch tourist who went missing with a local guide at Deer Cave in Mulu National Park yesterday (July 12) has been found dead inside the cave earlier today.

Marudi police chief, ASP Jaimi Husin confirmed the discovery.

He said a group of people from the base camp had gone to search for the two victims and found the tourist known as Peter Hovenkamp, from the Netherlands, inside Deer Cave.

“Yes, the tourist was found today at around 7am. He is believed to have drowned due to a flash flood inside the cave,” said Jaimi.

Hovenkamp, whose passport states that he hails from the city of Utrecht in the Netherlands, and a local guide went missing after a flash flood hit Deer Cave at around 5pm yesterday.

The 20-year-old guide Roviezal Robin has yet to be found as of 9am.

Efforts to locate Roviezal are still underway, said Jaimi.

Deer Cave is located some 45 minutes away from base camp by foot.

Eight other tourists who were in the group with Roviezal and Hovenkamp managed to get to higher ground.