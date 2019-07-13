Federal-state meeting next week on RM1-bln contra loan

KUCHING: A meeting between the Sarawak government and the federal government will take place next week to resolve issues on the proposed RM1-billion contra loan for the repair of dilapidated schools in Sarawak.

Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin said the ministry’s permanent secretary had set up a meeting with officers from Ministry of Finance (MoF) and Ministry of Education (MoE).

“We have received the official letter from the MoF, and the state government has already replied. My permanent secretary has arranged a meeting with the MoF and MoE officials.

“The meeting would, hopefully, resolve the whole issue. We have agreed to that. So, we don’t want to talk to newspapers anymore.

“I will sit at the table to resolve the issue,” he said when met after the launch of ‘Mind and STEM Festival’ at Chung Hua Middle School No 1 here yesterday.

Manyin expressed confidence that the forthcoming meeting with MoF and MoE officials would address the RM1-billion contra loan issue.

When prompted for comments on the recent statement by Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, and Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, Manyin said: “It doesn’t matter. Newspapers don’t solve the problem. Actually all these shouldn’t have happened. So better not discuss through newspapers.

“We are going to meet officers from MoF and MoE soon. That will resolve the issue. We don’t want to politicise education because the children will suffer if we do.”

Asked whether Chong was politicising the issue, he said: “Oh yes, I think so. We don’t want to politicise it.”

Chong had accused the Sarawak government of making unlawful demands in terms of the allocation of funds, resulting in delays in repairing dilapidated schools in Sarawak.

Chong, also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman, said the legal mechanism was for the Sarawak government to first repay the RM1-billion loan owed to the federal government into the Consolidated Fund Account.

After that, the federal government would allocate the said sum for the repair of dilapidated schools in Sarawak.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had said, on July 7, that the Sarawak government had already discussed with the federal government about the proposed RM1-billion contra loan.

He said the arrangement to offer RM1 billion as contra payment of the RM2.4-billion Sarawak loan had been agreed in principle by both parties.