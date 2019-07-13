Geo fencing for e-hailing drivers at KKIA

KOTA KINABALU: E-hailing service drivers are no longer allowed to wait for passengers at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) effective yesterday (July 12), said Malaysia Airports senior airport manager Sunif Saiman.

Sunif said an agreement had been made after a meeting here yesterday between Malaysia Airports, Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP), Road Transport Department (JPJ) and Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) Taxi Association in conjunction with the implementation of geo fencing.

He added a dedicated waiting area had been designated for e-hailing drivers at KKIA Terminal 2, and LPKP registered e-hailing service drivers can pick up passengers in front of KKIA Domestic Sabah Arrival area near gate number five and do drop-offs at the end of the terminal on the airport departure level.

“The moment (drivers) arrive at the airport, everybody wants to drop off their passengers at the mouth of the entrance. That creates a flow of massive jam, so that is the purpose,” he explained to the press after a press conference, also attended by LPKP Sabah assistant director Noraziah Aslan, at KKIA1 here yesterday.

Sunif, who said that the distance between KKIA1 to KKIA2 is about 6km by road, also reminded drivers to display the e-hailing stickers when operating at the international airport here.

According to JPJ Sabah director Sadim Abdul, the department will ensure that only LPKP registered e-hailing companies, Grab, Borride and MyCar, will operate at KKIA1.

“Those are the only ones that are considered legal (to operate in KKIA), and the others are illegal. In terms of enforcement, only these three are allowed to operate, pick up and drop off at the airport area,” he said, adding there are currently 1,278 e-hailing drivers who have passed the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) license in Sabah.

He warned e-hailing drivers found waiting found waiting at the airport by one of the 60 JPJ enforcers in Kota Kinabalu area will face a fine that starts around RM150, and goes up to a maximum of RM300.

Drivers found not displaying the e-hailing stickers, not restricted to KKIA alone, would be in violation of the Public Service Vehicles (Licensing and Conduct of Drivers, Conductors and Passengers) Rules 1959.

First-time offenders who are brought to the court will risk a fine of not more than RM2,000 or jail term of not more than six months, whilst repeated convictions will earn a fine of up to RM4,000 or a maximum imprisonment of 12 months, or both.

Meanwhile, Sunif said the KKIA1 whistleman service to help alleviate the traffic congestion at the airport had started on June 15.

He added two whistlemen and four whistlemen are placed at the departure and arrival halls respectively, and the total on duty at one time can go up to 20 during festivity and peak periods.