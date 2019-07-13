Long Palai longhouse destroyed in early dawn blaze

MIRI: At least 20 people were made homeless after a fire gutted one of five rows of longhouses in Long Palai, Baram earlier today.

No casualties were reported in the blaze, which was believed to have started at 5am.

It was learnt that the fire gutted one row longhouse consisting of five doors (Block B).

According to a statement from Zone 6 Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station chief Supt Law Poh Kiong, it has yet to receive full information on the fire due to communication problems.

“The journey to the longhouse takes about seven to eight hours using 4WD via logging road,” he said.

He added that the longhouse had also been gutted in a fire in 2017.