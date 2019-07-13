Malaysia’s unemployment rate drops slightly to 3.3 pct

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s unemployment rate has dropped slightly to 3.3 per cent in May from 3.4 per cent in April this year, according to the Monthly Principal Statistics of Labour Force.

Commenting further, chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the number of unemployed persons recorded for the month of May was 519,800, which was a 0.7 per cent drop from a month ago.

He said the labour force participation rate in May, which had been stagnant at 68.5 per cent since February 2019, had increased by 0.1 per cent compared with the same month last year (68.4 per

cent).

“The number of labour force recorded in May this year had also risen by 1.9 per cent to 15.64 million people

compared with May last year,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

During the same period, Mohd Uzir explained that the number of employed persons had also increased by 1.8 per cent to 15.12 million people. — Bernama