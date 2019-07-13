Maxis collaborates with Team Secret to empower local gamers

KUALA LUMPUR: Maxis Bhd has taken steps to explore the eSports segment as the telecommunication company (telco) believes there is a huge business potential that revolves around it.

Head of brand and marketing Tai Kam Leong said the telco is constantly looking for opportunities to play a bigger role in the segment.

“We are taking small steps now and are listening to the needs of the industry. It (the response) will have an impact on Maxis’ pre-development strategy,” he said after announcing the company’s partnership with Team Secret here today.

Team Secret is a world-renowned professional eSports pro-gaming team and currently ranked the number one Dota 2 team in the world.

Tai noted that the company is interested in expanding its offerings beyond devices and the current propositions for a super gaming experience on its fourth generation (4G) network and on fibre.

“This includes smartphone bundles with Maxis Zerolution as well as in-game purchases via operator billing for Hotlink, Maxis and Ookyo customers.

“The gaming industry is a huge industry that spans across any age group across mobile, home fibre, personal computer and console, and we will go in the direction that the industry wants us to go,” he said.

Currently, the telco offers three mobile devices suitable for gaming.

Tai said Maxis has interest in expanding the range beyond mobile devices in relation to home gaming. However, he declined to comment further.

Meanwhile, Maxis’ partnership with Team Secret will see the telco sponsor the latter’s all-Malaysian PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) mobile team to help Malaysia be the top eSports hub in Asia.

Through the partnership, Maxis and Team Secret would develop a year-long exclusive and world-class gaming content creation with Team PUBG Mobile to inspire and cultivate Malaysian gamers to play on the world stage. – Bernama