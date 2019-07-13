Over 100 longhouse folk apply to join DAP

SRI AMAN: Some 100 longhouse folk from Mungu Demam, Undup, led by their headmen (tuai rumah) submitted their applications to join Democratic Action Party (DAP) on Thursday.

Their membership application forms were handed over to DAP Sri Aman chairman Leon Jimat Donald at a simple ceremony in Rumah Romeo Serit near here.

The longhouse chief, Romeo Serit, said they joined DAP en masse because they felt the party was the right platform for them in the Pakatan Harapan federal government.

“And, Leon is close to us, who is also close to the federal leadership. He will channel and relay our shortcomings and grievances to the leaders in the federal government,” he said.

Leon said the party (DAP) welcomed these new members into their fold. He also praised Romeo for his leadership and hardwork in elevating the welfare of his charges.

“I applaud his vision in not wanting to be left out from mainstream politics, where a huge portion of welfare assistance for the rural folk comes mostly from the federal government,” he added.