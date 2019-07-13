Perak exco member accused of rape turns up for work as usual

IPOH: Paul Yong Choo Kiong, under probe for allegedly raping his Indonesian maid, turned up for duty as usual as a Perak state executive councillor and asked why he should not come to work.

“Why can’t I come to work? I am still a state executive councillor. Anyone can hurl accusations against anyone else,” he told about a score of reporters and cameramen who had gathered outside his office at the Perak State Secretariat as early as 8am yesterday.

Yong, who is chairman of the State Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Muslim Affairs and New Villages Committee, came to his office at 9.15am.

Several other state executive councillors were also at his office, among them Dr Abdul Aziz Bari; Wong May Ing and Howard Lee; Buntong assemblyman A. Sivasubramaniam and Yong’s lawyer Leong Cheok Keng.

It is learned that Yong, who is the assemblyman for Tronoh, had several scheduled meetings yesterday at his office, which had been postponed from over the last few days.

Yong’s 23-year-old Indonesian maid lodged a police report last Monday claiming that her employer had raped her at his house in Meru here.

The police arrested Yong the following day and released him on bail after recording a statement.

Yong said he was prepared to take leave from work temporarily, if the investigation into the allegation took too long.

He said he had trust in the expertise of the police to undertake the probe and would extend to them his full cooperation.

“I strongly deny that I have done anything. Wait for the outcome of the investigation. Time will tell,” he said.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu had said on Thursday that Yong could be advised to go on leave or have his duties restricted to facilitate the police probe, should it take too long.

Asked about the scheduled swearing-in of Perak state executive councillors yesterday that was postponed due to the investigation of the case, Yong said it was not a requirement because the term of a councillor was for a term.

“As far as I know, it is not necessary to take the oath every year, going by the rules, but the state government can hold it yearly,” he said. — Bernama