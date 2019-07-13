Petronas to donate RM90,000 to paediatric wards

KUCHING: Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB) is contributing more than RM90,000 to paediatric wards of six hospitals in Malaysia from its “Small Change Goes a Distance’ campaign.

Hospital Ampang KL, Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II Kelantan, Hospital Pulau Pinang, Hospital Besar Melaka, Hospital Sibu Sarawak and Hospital Wanita dan Kanak-Kanak Kota Kinabalu, Sabah will each receive RM15,000 with goodies bags for the young patients.

The campaign held in conjunction with Ramadan from May 28 to June 28 saw PDB donating 1 sen for every RM1 purchase made at Kedai Mesra in Petronas stations nationwide.

“Every Ramadan, we make it a point to give back to the less privileged. This is the first time we are reaching out to hospitals to help ease their expenses and bring joy to the children,” said PDB’s head of Retail Business Khalil Muri at the first handover ceremony in Hospital Ampang, KL on Monday.

“We also want to thank our customers for supporting this cause as indeed small change does go the distance,” he added.

PDB also refurbished the ward’s “Play and Learn” corner with new furniture, books and toys. The area is instrumental in facilitating play therapy to help children cope with the stress of being hospitalised. The makeover will be replicated across all the beneficiary hospitals under this campaign.

Meanwhile, Hospital Ampang deputy managing director Mohamed Fauzi Mohamed Hanafiah said: “One of our priorities is to improve existing facilities for the betterment of our patients, especially children. This is a challenge as our resources are limited and we are very thankful to Petronas for choosing the hospital as the first beneficiary. This indeed is a great help to the hospital.”

During the campaign, customers were also encouraged to donate books at drop off points at selected Petronas stations for distribution to the hospitals.

The campaign was supported by PDB’s partners; Nestlè Malaysia which co-sponsored gifts for the children as well as Cycle & Carriage Malaysia in transporting items for “Play and Learn” corner”, collection and distribution of books.

For more information about PDB’s “Small Change Goes a Distance” campaign and other ongoing promotions, log on to www.mymesra.com.my.