Polytechnic goes cashless

MUKAH: Polytechnic Mukah (PMU) is going cashless starting this weekend with Boost application.

Its director Dullah Muluk said PMU Corporation is the first to register Boost – a cashless application this weekend, at the launching of [email protected] recently.

“This will be followed by the café, canteen, kiosk throughout PMU campus. The move is timely as PMU has better internet connection now,” he added.

According to him, in response to the government’s call to go cashless, PMU is among 12 polytechnics in the nation to implement [email protected] by the Polytechnic and Community College Education Department.

Also present was chief assistant director Excellence and Governance Division, Polytechnic and Community College Education Department Roszita Shamsuddin.