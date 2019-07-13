PSB’s Annual Delegates Conference gets underway with thousands in attendance

SIBU: More than 4,000 delegates of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PBS) turned up in full force to attend the Annual Delegates Conference cum launching of PSB held at Kingwood Hotel this morning.

Many of the delegates from the many PSB branches in Sarawak turned up as early as 8am, turning the ballroom into a sea of red by the time the official opening ceremony commenced at 10.35am.

Leading the pack is PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who is also Second Finance Minister and Minister for International Trade and E-Commerce, Senior Vice President Datuk Tiong Thai King, Secretary General George Lo, Dato Ranum Mina, Dr johnical Rayong, Dato Masir Kujat, Datuk Joseph Entulu, Dato William Nyalau, Dato Sylvester Entri and Datuk Dr Tiki Lafe.