Savour local, regional cuisine at RWMF’s Sarawak Asia Kitchen

KUCHING: Festival-goers of Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2019 now have the opportunity to savour delightful local and regional cuisines at the ‘Sarawak Asia Kitchen’ in Sarawak Cultural Village.

Located between the Chinese farmhouse and Malay townhouse, festival-goers can get a taste of popular local delicacies like Sarawak Laksa, Fruit Rojak and ‘Pansoh Manuk’ (Chicken Cooked in Bamboo), as well as Asian favourites like Sushi, Thai Pineapple Fried Rice and Spicy Shanghai Noodles.

Previously known as ‘Asia Food Kitchen’, the rebranded food bonanza was initiated by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports together with Sarawak Tourism Federation and Sarawak Restaurants Association.

The highlight is a culinary showcase from Yogyakarta, Indonesia, with dishes to tantalise the taste buds like Baceman Bean Cake, ‘Bakso’ (Meatball Soup), ‘Bakpia’, ‘Yangko’ and ‘Enting Gepuk’.

Guest chefs are presenting demonstrations, from 11am to 6pm daily, on the last two days of RWMF 2019.

Sarawak Asia Kitchen is also featuring a charity ‘Wishing Tree’ where diners and festival-goers can donate RM5 towards helping the campaign aimed at reducing hunger.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Sarawak Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah officiated at the opening of ‘Sarawak Food Kitchen’, witnessed by his wife Datin Zuraini Abdul Jabbar, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin and the ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee.