Shafie receives courtesy call from Uzbekistan Ambassador

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal yesterday received a courtesy call from Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Malaysia, Ravshan Usmanov.

The ambassador and his delegation arrived at 4 pm and thereafter had a meeting with the chief minister at his office for about an hour.

Later speaking to reporters, Mohd Shafie said the visit strengthened existing ties between the two sides.

“We also discussed a number of potential bilateral cooperations. For example, in sectors such as tourism, as Sabah has many attractive places.

“We also talked about manufacturing products such as handicrafts as we know Uzbekistan has expertise in the field and we can learn from them,” he said.

Mohd Shafie said he also mentioned investment prospects in Sabah during the meeting.