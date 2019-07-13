Who will head Sibu Municipal Council?

SIBU: The people here are still clueless as to who will be the chairman of Sibu Municipal Council to replace Datuk Tiong Thai King who has already left the council office.

According to words from the grapevine, it is now left to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to decide.

It was reported that Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has been excluded from the finalised list of the more than 700 councillors for the 24 local councils in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing said the State Cabinet on Thursday approved the list which would now be sent to Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud for endorsement.

“ The councillors list has been finalised, and it is confirmed there is none from parties outside of GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak).

“ It is up to the Ministry of Local Government and Housing to make the announcement on who are in the list. But the procedure is that once the Cabinet approves the list, it will be sent to the TYT for endorsement,” Masing said when met after a Cabinet meeting in Kuching on Thursday.

The five SUPP branches in Sibu have been lobbying for the SMC chairman’s post to be given to someone recommended by the party.