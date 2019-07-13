Wong: Not shocked by Dr Jerip’s resignation, but by how he could pose for photos with us before he did

SIBU: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said he was not shocked by former PSB deputy president Datuk Dr Jerip Susil’s resignation.

He said that Dr Jerip’s body language “made it obvious” that he has not been with PSB for quite sometime.

“What is shocking is how he could take photos with us with our arms locked, pledging to sink or swim together and signed an agreement to profess that he would not ‘jump ship’ regardless of any offer of benefits or posts.

“And on the very day, he resigned from the party. He totally ignored and did not honour a signed agreement,” he said during the second PSB Extraordinary Delegates Conference here today.

Jerip announced his resignation from PSB on Thursday.

Wong said that any political leaders who do not stand by his principles normally will lose all credibility.

“But Dr Jerip is only human with all his political weaknesses; he left PSB with reasons only best known to himself,” he said.

“As far as PSB is concerned, he has been consigned to political oblivion.

“In politics, we rise with opportunity but we need wisdom to exit.

“It is most dishonourable for him to leave us in that dishonourable manner. There is no political integrity and credibility,” he said.

He added that life must go on.

“In the rough and tumble world of politics, it is important for all of us to stand by each other through thick and thin.

“We have no political capital to waste on politics of divisiveness and discord.

“We need politics of comradeship, not the politics of betrayal, otherwise history will condemn us,” he said.