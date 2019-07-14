25 dance troupes from 14 nations sign up for SIDF, Aug 13-17

SIBU: Twenty-five dance groups from 14 countries will be participating in the 8th Edition of Sibu International Dance Festival (SIDF) here from Aug 13 till 17.

The groups are Peng Yu Contemporary Dance, Body and Field Guerrillas and Two-in-One (China), Crescent Moon (Colombia), Gish Abay Dance and Theatre Club (Ethiopia), Alok Kumar Panda and Troupe (India), Bajak Art Dance, Grisadha Universitas Sanata Dharma and Kinnara Kinnari Dance Community (Indonesia), Tabatha and Ryu Suzuki (Japan), Tempo Dance and Visual Art (Mexico), La Salle Dance Company – Contemporary (Philippines), Virpi Pahkinen Dance Company (Sweden), Feng Dance Company, Liao Mo-His Dance Theatre and Ping-Shadow Dance Theatre (Taiwan), Music and Performing Arts, Chieng Mai University and Valaya Alongkorn Rajabhat University (Thailand), Britta Joy Peterson, Cohan/Suzeau Dance Company and Something Positive, Inc (USA), Foon Yew High School Dance Group, and Kishore Krishnan and Lim Pei Ern and Hornland Dance Theatre (Malaysia).

“More than 10 countries would come each year to build a fusion of different cultures, different genres of dance and different types of performances.

“The 8th edition SIDF consists of a series of activities including welcoming night, experimental theatre, outdoor site-specific performance, dance workshop and dance seminar,” the festival director Chen Ing Kuan told a press conference here on Thursday night.

SIDF 2019 executive director Wong Siew Siong, and advisors Datin Judy Lau and Tiong Yiong Ching were also present.

For this year’s edition of the experimental theater, dancers will dance in a space surrounded by the audience, and the performance will also be different from the traditional frame.

“For the outdoor site-specific performance, the performers will blend in with the environment according to their selected areas. The audiences can get close to the performers and even become their partners. This year’s outdoor performance is hosted at Sibu Heritage Centre. The performers will select a spot to perform in.”

He said there are several workshops that can be attended without basic knowledge of dance, but some master-class workshops are offered to professional dancers, and participants must know the requirements of each workshop in advance.

“In promoting the performing arts, all secondary school and college university students who participate in the dance workshop and seminar will not only get free admission to the two programmes, but also a free ticket to the dance concert,” he said.

Tickets for the dance concert are priced at RM60 for VIP and RM30 for normal. However, those who purchase tickets before July 28, will get RM50 for VIP ticket and RM20 for normal ticket.

For more information on the event’s programmes and tickets, visit the official website of Sibu International Dance Festival: http://sidfestival.com or Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SibuInternationalDanceFestival

The public can also call 084-349932 / 011 3844 9932.