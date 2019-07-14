Assemblyman hails recent, upcoming road upgrading works

BINTULU: The third lane to the existing Kidurong dual carriageway should be constructed immediately to cater for the increase in population and new investments, said Tanjong Batu assemblyman Chiew Chin Sing.

He noted that Public Works Department Sarawak had submitted a proposal to upgrade the Tanjung Kidurong Road.

“I hope that it is in line with the need to construct the third lane,” he said after visiting the Kidurong road upgrading works yesterday.

He was delighted that work has finally started as the Kidurong road from the Nyabau junction onwards is very heavily used both in terms of weight and traffic volume.

“Being the only road leading to the Bintulu Deep Sea Port and so many other big and small industries the road is very important and must always be maintained in tip top condition, so that it is not only user friendly but also safe,” he added.

According to him, during the past few months several Federal ministers had come to Bintulu to see for themselves the needs here.

He said the Minister of Works Baru Bian himself is all too familiar with the roads in Bintulu.

“In fact his Sarawak special assistant See Chee How also came by recently and is well aware of our needs here.

“I am glad that the Pakatan Harapan Federal government has allocated RM10 million for the upgrading of this road and also the airport road of which many stretches had waited so long for upgrading,” Chiew said.

He was made to understand that the upgrading works of the airport road would start right after the contractor had finished the upgrading works on the Kidurong road.

“The allocation is not much when we talk in terms of road construction but none the less I am thankful to the Federal Government and I hope this is a beginning to more and more funds to coming this way to develop Sarawak,” Chiew added.