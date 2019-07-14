Awg Tengah: Govt will compensate owners of land acquired for devt

SIBU: Acquisition of private-owned land by the Sarawak government for the implementation of infrastructure development projects will see the owners receive appropriate compensation, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said it was important for the people to understand the intention of the government in acquiring these lands, and to support the implementation of the projects.

“Any project involving the taking of land will see the owner given appropriate compensation. The paying of compensation proves that the government does not grab land as alleged by certain quarters,” said Awang Tengah, whose text-of-speech was read by Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh.

Len Talif represented the deputy chief minister at a function here yesterday to present compensation cheques to people whose lands were acquired for road construction projects at Rantau Panjang-Rassau Phase 1, and Sibu Jaya to Jalan Kong Yit Khim.

According to Awang Tengah, 110 landowners affected in the 6.1-kilometre Sibu Jaya-Jalan Kong Yit Khim project received compensation amounting to RM7,932,270.79, while the 106 landowners involved in the 6.8-kilometre road Rantau Panjang-Rassau Phase 1 project in Batang Igan received RM3,907,595.72 in compensation.

He said out the road construction project from Sibu Jaya to Jalan Kong Yit Khim, which costs more than RM100 million excluding compensation, is expected to be completed in 2021, while phase one of the Rantau Panjang-Rassau project in Batang Igan costs about RM40 million.

Meanwhile, Land and Survey Department Sibu superintendant Kiu Chiong Chong said compensation for the Sibu Jaya-Jalan Kong Yit Khim project involved 37.991 hectares, while Rantau Panjang-Rassau Phase 1 involved 21.185 hectares.