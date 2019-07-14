Bersatu Sabah to ‘warm up’ to Warisan

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Sabah chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor stressed that the party is determined to ‘warm up’ its relationship with the Warisan-led State Government.

“If it (the relationship between the two) is cold, we will warm it up. This is because we are components under Pakatan Harapan and Warisan is also a party that is friendly with Pakatan Harapan,” said Hajiji when asked to comment on speculations regarding the alleged tension between Warisan and PBBM in Sabah.

“We will try our best to warm up the atmosphere so that it would not be cold anymore,” the Sulaman assemblyman reiterated.

In April this year, PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad officially expanded his party to Sabah – this was despite the ‘agreement’ made between Warisan and PPBM – whereby Mahathir and Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal had agreed that the former’s party would not step foot in Sabah.

However, the mass exodus of Umno representatives in December and their strong demand for PPBM to enter Sabah had resulted in the arrival of the Peninsular-based party to the state.

Hajiji, who spoke to reporters after chairing PPBM Sabah leaders’ meeting yesterday, had earlier accompanied Kedah Menteri Besar cum PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, for the latter’s courtesy call to Shafie.

During the press conference, Hajiji disclosed that the main organisational structure of the PPBM Sabah had already been completed.

As previously announced, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun will serve as the PPBM Sabah deputy chief while Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun and Mohd Isquzawan Israq Arsit will be the Srikandi chief and Armada chief, respectively.

Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee was appointed as secretary, Datuk Arifin Arif was appointed as treasurer and Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan was appointed as the information chief.

Hajiji added that, for the time being, PPBM Sabah would be focusing on two goals: to strengthen the party’s administration and to complete its organisational structure right down to its grassroots; as well as to execute the movement of the party’s machinery, especially for the Pribumi community and the people as a whole.

“For its first phase, PPBM Sabah will be applying to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to set up a total of 501 branches in the state. The application will be made within one week, through PPBM’s headquarters.

On May 3, the RoS had approved all the 25 PPBM divisions in Sabah, which had also included its Srikandi and Armada wings.

Whether or not the PPBM Sabah leaders would be taking part in the upcoming party polls, Hajiji said that they would just wait for the party’s top leadership’s decision.

He said that a special meeting for PPBM would be held on July 20.