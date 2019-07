KUCHING: A 1.3-metre long dolphin was found stranded on the beach at Kampung Trombol, Telaga Ai around 1.30pm today.

It took three personnel from the Petra Jaya Fire and Rescue Department to heave the dolphin back into deeper waters to be freed.

It is believed that the dolphin is from the Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin species, which lives in the waters around India, northern Australia, South China, the Red Sea, and the eastern coast of Africa.

The operation ended at 3.10pm.