Labour dept to hold career carnival at Siniawan

KUCHING: State Labour Department is holding a career carnival at Siniawan Community Hall on July 20 from 8am to 5pm.

The programme aims to provide career opportunities in various companies that are taking part.

A total of 20 companies from various industries will conduct walk-in interviews on that day, with some 1,200 vacancies to be filled.

Those attending the walk-in interviews are advised to dress smartly and bring their original relevant documents as well as copies.

The online job application through Portal Job Malaysia will also be prepared for visitors’ use.

There will also be a customer service counter, where visitors can make inquiries on labour laws, complaints and so on.

Entry to the career carnival is free.