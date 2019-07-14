Lanang MP presents RM100,000 worth of equipment to Sibu Hospital

SIBU: Lanang MP Alice Lau has presented equipment worth about RM100,000 to Sibu Hospital to complement what the facility already has for the benefit of the patients.

She says although the hospital does not fall under her constituency, she believes that Sibu Hospital ‘is for everyone’.

“It is for everyone living in Sarawak’s central region.

“Thus, there is no issue on my part to give some of my allocation to our Sibu Hospital,” she said when met after officiating at the opening of ‘Sibu Hospital Open Day’ yesterday, where the hospital director Dr Ngian Hie Ung was also present.

Lau said she preferred to give Sibu Hospital the much-needed hospital equipment, instead of cash.

She said a well-equipped hospital would be able to provide better services to its patients.

“Sibu Hospital has sent me a list of what it needs. It’s a long list and I cannot fulfil everything because we have limited resources, so I gave a part of my allocation to help the hospital.

“The list consists of items costing about RM300,000.

“Sibu MP Oscar Ling will also provide some of his allocation to the hospital as well,” she added.

On the open day, Lau said it was a good venue for the hospital authorities to showcase what they were actually doing, and what shortcomings that they were facing.

“I have gone to all the booths, and there are actually a lot that we can learn from this open day,” she said.