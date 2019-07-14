Minister applauds Palliative Care Association KK’s efforts

KOTA KINABALU: Members of the Palliative Care Association of Kota Kinabalu led by their president, Rokiah Ya’acob paid a courtesy call to Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung, the Minister of Health and Peoples Well-being Sabah at his office at Wisma Tun Fuad on July 12.

During the courtesy call the Minister was briefed on the association’s activities and programmes to assist patients who are terminally ill with cancer & end stage organ failure.

Poon applauded the efforts and contributions of the association and urged them to continue the good work.

To raise funds for their association, the PCAKK will be organising their Annual Charity Dinner and Show at the Magellan Sutera Resort on July 26.

Poon commended the untiring efforts of the PCAKK volunteers in organising the annual event.

“I applaud the efforts that the volunteers of PCAKK put in organising, giving their time and effort to put together a good event yearly to help those in need,” he enthused.

Also present along with the members of PCAKK at the courtesy call were representative of the Sutera Harbour Resort, James Ngu, Director of Communications and Amy Lazarus, Events Manager. The Magellan Sutera has been the venue for the PCAKK Annual Charity Dinner and Show since its inception in 1998.

Sutera Harbour Resort excellent services has contributed to the success of the events through the years and has untiringly continue to support PCAKK.

Present during the courtesy call were Rokiah, Datuk Margaret Lim (chairperson of PCAKK Fund Raising Committee), Datin Dr Molly E Mathew (Medical Advisor) and committee members of the PCAKK.

PCAKK Annual Charity Dinner and Show will feature Night of Elvis Tribute to the King of Rock & Roll at the prestigious Magellan Sutera Resort.

The public can purchase tickets to the event by calling 088-231505 during office hours.