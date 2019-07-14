PAC to table report on GST refund tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has unanimously agreed to table the report on reclaim of credit for taxes paid under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) amounting to RM19.4 billion tomorrow, one day earlier than schedule.

Its chairman, Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad said it was to avoid further speculations on the report.

“After it has been tabled at Dewan Rakyat, members of the public can obtain the report by downloading it from the the Parliamentary PAC website at www.parlimen.gov.my/pac on the same day it was tabled,” she said in a statement today.

Earlier, PAC in a statement on Wednesday said the report would be tabled at Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday (July 16) after the report was unanimously finalised by its 13 members at the PAC Report verification meeting.

The committee took 11 months starting from August 15 2018 to finish the report in 10 meetings.

In August last year, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng revealed that the previous government had failed to pay RM19.4 billion in GST refunds since its implementation in April 2015 to May 31 2018, and there was only RM1.49 billion left in the repayment fund. – Bernama