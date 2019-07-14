SBC booth showcases traditional natural products at RWMF2019

KUCHING: There is still time to visit Sarawak Biodiversity Centre’s (SBC) booth at Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF2019) in Sarawak Cultural Village today to experience the traditional wisdom of Sarawak’s indigenous people.

SBC’s booth with the theme ‘Wild Scents of Borneo’ is showcasing a new touch of wild scents and brand-new natural care products that are unique to Borneo.

For just RM15, visitors can take home any one 30ml natural body care and one Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Aromatherapy Oil or DIY Natural Wild Potpourri sachet.

All proceeds from sales at SBC booth will be equitably shared with the indigenous communities of Sarawak through their Access & Benefit Sharing Project, in line with Nagoya Protocol (Convention for Biological Diversity).

Follow Sarawak Biodiversity Centre official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sarawak.biodiversity.centre to get more information about their activities.