SMK Merbau Jogathon raises more than RM80,000 for school facilities, programmes

MIRI: SMK Merbau Jogathon 2019 yesterday collected funds totalling RM80,202.40 exceeding last year’s collection.

The school principal Jumari Hashim disclosed that it was RM63,000 more than last year and he has set a target of RM100,000 for next year.

He gave the assurance that all proceeds would be fully utilized to improve and upgrade facilities and infrastructure including other programmes and activities of the school.

“We are grateful to all parties including elected representatives, parents, teachers and students who are raising for funds to upgrade the facilities at the school,” he said in his speech yesterday.

Jumari said that the school had planned a number of projects for the convenience of parents, teachers and students.

“We are organizing this jogathon to raise funds as well as for other expenses such as upgrading school facilities to ensure both teachers and students are having a conducive and comfortable teaching and learning environment,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting at the opening ceremony expressed the hope for the school to improve both its academic and co-curricular performance.

“We deeply appreciate the contribution of parents in the success of this jogathon and this goes to prove that parents are concerned about current developments in schools including fund-related matters,” he said in his speech read out by his representative Tan Lek Jin.

“Such activities are not only aimed at raising funds but at the same time strengthening cooperation and unity among parents and the school,” he added.

The Jogathon was jointly organized by the Parents Teachers’ Association and School Management.

Also present at the event was PTA chairman Jairy Sahari.