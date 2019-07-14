War on fish bombings, sale of ‘bombed’ fish

SANDAKAN: Concerned at the danger posed by fish bombings, the Sabah Marine Police Force (MPF) and the Sandakan Fisheries Department have jointly conducted a special operation to inspect boats and wet markets to check the scourge.

Sabah’s Region Four MPF commander, ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said that the three-day operation was conducted since July 11, by an officer, 16 personnel and four Sandakan Fisheries Department officers, utilising two patrol boats, namely, RH54 and PSC66.

“The objective of the operation is to monitor the waters of Sandakan to prevent fish bombings and check markets to curb the sale of fish from such activities,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said that the monitoring activities were conducted in the waters of Bakungan Kecil Island and Selingan Island. Inspections were also conducted in sale premises including at the Eighth Mile Market area here to ensure there were no sales of fish from bombing activities, he said.

“The MPF will continue to carry out monitoring activities in the waters of Sandakan, with the close co-operation of the Fisheries Department, to prevent fish bombing activities and conduct checks at markets to thwart the sale of fish from such activities,” he said.

On July 5, two Chinese tourists and a local diving instructor were killed from fish bombing when scuba diving in the waters of Kalapuan Island, Semporna, Sabah. — Bernama