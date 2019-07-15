All six names submitted by PBB Nangka approved as SMC councillors — Dr Annuar

SIBU: The Sarawak government has approved all the six names submitted by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Nangka for appointment as councillors of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC).

However, Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee said three former councillors wished not to be reappointed.

“Although I can’t reveal the names I have submitted, so far, they (the names) have been accepted. So, I am very thankful to the state government for endorsing these six names submitted by PBB Nangka.

“(But at the same time,) I am actually quite sad that (former deputy chairperson) Puan Rogayah (Jamain) has declined to be re-nominated as she wished to spend more time with her family.

“So, I have to respect her decision and thank her for her invaluable contribution to SMC over the past three years. Also, thank you to Rabek (Ali Hamid), who also declined to be re-nominated (as a councillor) on personal ground,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday when asked on the list of PBB councillors for Nangka area.

“In fact, I met up with them last year to ask if any of them did not wish to be re-nominated. Another former councillor Abang Iskandar – he has proposed not to be re-nominated as he has relocated to Kuching, where he spends most of his time with his family.

“These are the three names that have not been proposed for re-nomination. As for the others, we will wait for the official announcement,” added Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Housing and Public Health and Nangka assemblyman.

He also expressed appreciation that the council’s deputy chairman post will be retained by PBB.

“We did not ask for any extra quota (of councillors). To me, what is important is to work as a team, rather than the number of people making the representation,” the PBB vice-president stressed.

Asked on the performance of previous batch of PBB councillors, he expressed satisfaction for their work rate.

“I am quite happy with the performance of the previous batch of PBB councillors. In fact, I have observed that they regularly attended the full council meetings as well as the standing committee meetings besides going to the ground to attend to issues raised by the people,” he said.

He admitted that it was a tall order to please the public 100 per cent but was satisfied that PBB councillors had contributed much to SMC.