Answers to missing GST refund money out today

KUALA LUMPUR: The issue of the missing money for repayment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) claims will be answered today after almost one year it was exposed by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will be tabling its report on arrears for repayment of GST amounting to RM19.4 billion at Dewan Rakyat.

Members of the public can obtain the report by downloading it from PAC Parliament website at www.parlimen.gov.my/pac after it has been tabled.

In August last year, Guan Eng revealed that the previous government had failed to pay RM19.4 billion in GST refunds since its implementation in April 2015 to May 31 2018, and there was only RM1.49 billion left in the repayment fund.

PAC began its investigation proceeding on the matter on August 15 2018 and took 11 months to complete the report.

In this regard, the repayment of National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans is among the hot issues expected to be raised when the Dewan Rakyat sitting resumes today.

Based on the Order Paper, Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) has submitted a question to the Education Minister on the new strategy and policy to be implemented to encourage borrowers repay their loans.

The Dewan Rakyat will also continue debate on the Syarie Legal Profession (Federal Territories) Bill 2019 on the practice, ethics, conduct and discipline of professional syarie lawyers. – Bernama