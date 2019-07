MIRI: The Search and Rescue team has found the body of 20-year-old guide Roviezal Robin who was reported missing during a flash flood inside Deer Cave since Friday afternoon.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Law Poh Kiong in a brief statement at 10.29am today, said the body of Roviezal was found by the SAR team at 10.10am today.

A source told The Borneo Post that the SAR team recovered the victim’s camera, hand phone and wallet inside the cave.

