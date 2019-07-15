Dow benchmark reaches historical highs above 27,000 level

Fundamental outlook

THE US President Donald Trump lambasted UK Prime Minister May and the ambassador to US after the leakage of confidential emails quoting White House as “Uniquely Dysfunctional” and “Inept”.

The US Treasury Department says the government could be running out of budget in early September and asks for increasing the debt limit before lawmakers go for recess in September. Earlier this year, the Government was shut down for 35 days after funding lapsed.

Trump expresses disappointment in China for not buying American crops after both countries met in G20 meeting and have agreed to hold the tariff unchanged during the truce period.

Last Thursday, the Dow markets ended above 27,000 benchmark for the first time after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell cited weaker overseas economic performance and trade tension may dampen the US growth. Traders interpret the remark as a signal for impending rate cut in coming September.

China urges US to halt sales of weaponry arms to Taiwan worth US$2.2 billion, rebuking it as an interference to the domestic security to the mainland. China’s trade surplus increased US$51 billion in June and higher than previous month. Exports fell 1.3 per cent from a year ago while imports dropped 7.3 per cent in the same period.

International Energy Agency (IEA) expects the resurgence of global supply glut in 2020, despite the recent agreement of OPEC and allies to hold onto 1,2 million barrels of production per day till March next year.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japan yen topped off 109.00 level last week and fell. This week, we forecast the trend will be resisted at 108.40 area and tend to fall further.

Our target is identified at 107.00 region as the Dollar may weaken. It may be a good strategy to pick the short position upon pull-up retracement with risk control preset.

Euro/US dollar bounced off 1.1200 level while buyers have gradually entered market. this week, we foresee the trend will thread in sideways pattern while prone to more buying sentiment. Overall range is expected to move from 1.1200 to 1.1350 region.

Pound/US dollar has shown strong support at 1.2440 area. This week, we predict the pound will recover mainly due to lower dollar. Overall range is expected from 1.2500 to 1.2700 region as the short-covering arises in market. International traders are still speculating the pound as the outcome of new Prime Minister is waiting to be elected in British cabinet.

Commodities

GOLD prices have been trading sideways last week in mixed sentiment. Traders are speculating in market as rising expectation of Fed’s fund rate cut in September.

However, we are still adopting a neutral opinion as the trend is likely to narrow into the range of US$1,390 to US$1,420 per pound this week. The trend will only move into a new directional headway after it breaks beyond the aforementioned range.

WTI Crude prices broke above US$60 per barrel during last mid-week. Traders are becoming optimistic as the US dollar begins to weaken and OPEC reiterates the determination to cut global supply. This week, we reckon the initial range will be constricted in narrowly from US$59 to US$61 per barrel until there is a breakthrough in either direction. Nevertheless, there is a higher chance of price ascension due to flight-out from the dollar. Breaking above US$61 per barrel might climb to US$64 as our next target.

Silver prices have been hovering around US$15.10 while confluent to the EMA200 line. Same as the yellow metal, we predict the Silver will stay in narrow sideways from US$15 to US$15.40 per pound until it pierces the constriction in either direction. Generally, the impending dollar trend will be an essential catalyst to influence gold and silver inversely in coming weeks.

Crude palm oil futures (FCPO) on Bursa Derivatives traded in small range but in sluggish sentiment. Market sentiment is weak in demand but prices are unwilling to slide further. August 2019 Futures closed at RM1,944 per metric tonne (MT) on Friday. This week, we predict the market will trade in recovery from RM1,920 to RM1,980 per MT in short-covering. However, long traders should abandon your view once the trend falls beneath RM1,920 per MT level.

Dar Wong has 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]