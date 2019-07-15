Eden Heights Condominium unit owners get long awaited strata titles

PENAMPANG: The 184 unit owners of Eden Heights Condominium have finally received their strata title after 20 years of waiting.

Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang said she hoped the newly acquired title would enable the residents to take control of the management corporation to overcome issues faced in the past for the betterment of all.

“About 50% of my time is on issues and not on results. We should also be thinking about our future, improve further,” said Jannie, who helped the residents to acquire the long awaited strata titles to their property.

Jannie, who is also Sabah Assistant Law and Native Affairs Minister, added that focus should be on improvements and where fundings should be channeled for the betterment of the state constituency.

She said among plans for the Kapayan constituency are waste management, including segregation of organic and non-organic trash, and inter-village competition.

Jannie also called on residents of the condominium and also throughout her constituency to empower themselves with the responsibility of taking care of their surroundings, including holding activities to clear the drainage in anticipation of flooding, as an example.

According to Eden Height Condominium Residents Association representative Zulkifli Chong, acquiring the strata titles would help residents seek legal actions for the past issues faced in the condominium.

In December 2018, Chong disclosed to the press, although payments have been collected by the property’s management corporation from the residents, there were still arrears, such as RM430,000 owed to Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd for power used for the common areas, RM12,000 owed to Sabah Water Department, and quit rent of RM160,000 owed to the Penampang District Council.

He said the residents also faced various other issues for years.