Embrace creativity in striving for excellence, schools told

MARUDI: The school management nowadays needs to be creative in utilising the ever-ready resources, including assistance from the relevant authorities, in attaining excellence in education.

According to Sarawak Education Department director Dr Azhar Ahmad, this is part of the education initiatives for the 21st century and beyond.

“They (initiatives) cover not only technology, but also collaborations, creativity, communications and critical-thinking.

“It is also very important that schools continuously upgrade not only their facilities, but also their students,” he said when launching the School’s Transformation 2025 (TS25) Carnival 2019 at SMK Marudi recently.

Azhar also said as he observed the carnival, which marked SMK Marudi as one among a few schools in Baram District that were involved in the third edition of the TS25 programme, had indicated that the ‘education transformation waves’ had come to the rural schools.

He described the TS25 as a programme initiated and run by the Education Ministry to upgrade pupils and students, as well the quality of schools.

In this regard, he also highlighted the importance of engaging the local communities in school activities.

“The transformation of education cannot be fully undertaken without the support and cooperation from the surrounding communities. They (local communities) remain one of the important elements in education – all quarters hold this responsibility together,” he said.

On this note, Azhar commended the management, teachers and students of SMK Marudi for the successful hosting of their inaugural TS25 Carnival.

“In particular, the success shows that there is a solid line-up of teachers here who strive to give their best to their students, despite the school lacking several facilities.

“I must also commend the local communities for their ongoing support. I believe that the communities here are able to help boost the development in Marudi,” he added.

Prior to the launch, Azhar witnessed the flag-off for a ‘Bicycle Fun Run’ held in connection with the carnival.

The event involved 103 cyclists from Marudi, Miri, Bintulu and also Brunei. The 40km route began and ended at SMK Marudi, passing Rumah Entika Maoh of Sungai Poyut along the way.

Baram Education officer Mathew Laing Ngau, SMK Marudi principal Maria Jau, the school’s parent-teacher association chairman Blalang Atom, and Baram Secondary School Principals Association chairman Richard Emang were among those witnessing the launch of TS25 Carnival 2019.