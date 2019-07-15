Entrepreneurship and SME Week attracts about 1,000 participants

SIBU: The state-level Entrepreneurship and Small-Medium-Enterprise (SME) Week 2019 is attracting the participation of more than 1,000 SME entrepreneurs throughout the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the programme would give an opportunity for the local SMEs, particularly micro entrepreneurs to get advice in expanding their businesses.

He said various entrepreneurship activites had been planned for the entrepreneurs and local community to get them involved in the programme.

“Visitors will have an opportunity to get SME entrepreneurs’ products from the best 100 participating entrepreneurs from Sarawak at the carnival.

“Visitors can also obtain the latest information on programmes and assistance for SME at the information counter. The programme is conducted by ministries and agencies involved in SME development,” he said when officiating at the opening of the state-level Entrepreneurship and SME Week 2019 at Taman Harmoni here Saturday.

His text of speech was read by Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur and SME Development Datuk Naroden Majais

The programme, which runs from Friday to today, is organised by SME Corp Malaysia, Ministry of Entrepreneurship Development, in collaboration with the Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneurship Development.

Besides exhibition and sales, ‘Program Jejak PKS’ is lso being held, to promote and give exposure to the public about the products, services and SME best business practices.

Awang Tengah also said university and school students would also have the opportunity to participate in activities at the event, such as colouring contest, spell it right, [email protected], group business challenge, best business plan challenge and SME treasure hunt.

Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Adminstration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh and Assistant Minister of Industries and Investment Malcolm Mussen were among those present.