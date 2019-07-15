Financial management: 24 S’wak ministries, department, agencies rated ‘excellent’ – Auditor-General’s Report

KUCHING: The financial management of a majority of Sarawak’s 32 ministries, departments and agencies last year has been “excellent”, the Auditor-General’s Report 2018 Series 1 said.
The report released today said 24 ministries, departments and agencies performed excellently, seven were good and one was found to be less satisfactory.
The top performing ministry was Ministry of International Trade and e-Commerce with a score of 97.43 per cent, while the Welfare Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development was at the bottom of the table with a score of 62.02 per cent.
The number of ministries, departments and agencies that performed excellently had doubled from 11 in 2017 to 24 last year, while the number of those that were rated good had declined by half from 14 in 2017 to seven last year.
None of the ministries departments and agencies were rated satisfactory rating last year as compared to seven in 2017. As for the less satisfactory rating, there was one last year as compared to none in 2017.
The other top achievers for 2018 were:
- Miri Port Authority
- Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources
- Drainage and Irrigation Department
- Sewerage Services Department Sarawak
- Agriculture Department
- Islamic Religious Department
- Chief Minister’s Office
- Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development
- Ministry Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports
- State Treasury Office
- Land and Survey Department
- Samalaju Port Authority
- Ministry of Local Government and Housing
- Syariah Judicial Department
- Utilities Ministry
- Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Transportation
- Public Works Department
- Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development
- Miri Municipal Council
- Mufti Department
- State Judicial Department
- Sibu Rural District Council
- Forest Department
The Auditor-General (AG) Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid said the financial management (accountability index) 2018 finding was based on a new approach which was based on risk.