Financial management: 24 S’wak ministries, department, agencies rated ‘excellent’ – Auditor-General’s Report

KUCHING: The financial management of a majority of Sarawak’s 32 ministries, departments and agencies last year has been “excellent”, the Auditor-General’s Report 2018 Series 1 said.

The report released today said 24 ministries, departments and agencies performed excellently, seven were good and one was found to be less satisfactory.

The top performing ministry was Ministry of International Trade and e-Commerce with a score of 97.43 per cent, while the Welfare Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development was at the bottom of the table with a score of 62.02 per cent.

The number of ministries, departments and agencies that performed excellently had doubled from 11 in 2017 to 24 last year, while the number of those that were rated good had declined by half from 14 in 2017 to seven last year.

None of the ministries departments and agencies were rated satisfactory rating last year as compared to seven in 2017. As for the less satisfactory rating, there was one last year as compared to none in 2017.

The other top achievers for 2018 were:

Miri Port Authority

Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources

Drainage and Irrigation Department

Sewerage Services Department Sarawak

Agriculture Department

Islamic Religious Department

Chief Minister’s Office

Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development

Ministry Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports

State Treasury Office

Land and Survey Department

Samalaju Port Authority

Ministry of Local Government and Housing

Syariah Judicial Department

Utilities Ministry

Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Transportation

Public Works Department

Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development

Miri Municipal Council

Mufti Department

State Judicial Department

Sibu Rural District Council

Forest Department

The Auditor-General (AG) Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid said the financial management (accountability index) 2018 finding was based on a new approach which was based on risk.