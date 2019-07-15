iProperty.com.my to change up property buying

KUCHING: iProperty.com.my officially announced new features and updates made to their website. The property website’s new updated features are aimed to change the way Malaysians experience property buying and renting.

Users can now toggle between English and Bahasa Malaysia. Through the Bahasa Malaysia version of the website, users will have the same seamless experience as the existing English version, beginning on the homepage and continues in the search results for: Properties for sale ( Hartanah untuk dibeli), Properties for rent (Hartanah untuk disewa) and New launch property (Perumahan baru).

The Bahasa Malaysia version also allows users to play around with the features to refine their search; from setting up their search in a preferred state, the type of property they’re looking for, setting the maximum and minimum price, square foot of space as well as the number of bedrooms.

Through its database of property listings, a list of properties will then appear based on the user’s refined search.

“We are very excited to launch our website in Bahasa Malaysia. This has been a long time coming. With iProperty.com.my now available in Bahasa Malaysia, the website will now be able to reach more than 69 per cent of the local population.

“This comprises the Bumiputra crowd, which is not only an important market for us, but also a segment that is eager for real estate knowledge and information as well.

“We can now help to serve more Malaysians to look for a place to call home by utilising our platform,” said iProperty.com Malaysia Sdn Bhd general manager David Mawer.

The Bahasa Malaysia version is also available for iProperty.com.my’s home loan eligibility indicator, LoanCare.

Introduced in April 2019, LoanCare will help more Malaysians to increase their chances of getting a home loan and most importantly reduce the likelihood of being rejected.

With iProperty.com.my’s latest fintech offering powered by Finology Sdn Bhd, Malaysians can check their Debt Service Ratio and home loan eligibility in just 3 steps.

Malaysians can now get their home loan eligibility report from up to 17 banks LoanCare is also updated with two new features.

Now, users can get their home loan eligibility report from up to 17 banks in Malaysia with monthly instalment amount and home loan tenure sent to theiremail.

In Malaysia, many potential home owners are unaware that different banks offer varying Debt Servicing Ratios (DSR) – how much of a person’s income is used to service debt instalments, represented as a percentage.

Now, all buyers can access this information for free on iProperty.com.my at their fingertips.

Unlike other home loan tools, LoanCare from iProperty.com.my does not require someone to disclose their Identity Card numbers.

“The concept of Debt Servicing Ratio is new for many people. Often, they don’t understand that the banks used DSR in variable ways. It’s not a one size fits all. The DSR shows how much of a person’s income is used to service debt instalments and is represented as a percentage. It is derived from two main components; Commitment and Income.

The downside of not understanding it, when people enter the market without the education, they get rejected by banks and they are prohibited effectively from trying to get a home loan for three to six months.

Ultimately, we want to provide a convenient and hassle-free platform for Malaysians to find value, through personalised searches and home loan eligibility reports, we provide it all in one channel. The new Bahasa Malaysia feature strives to help achieve that objective,” added David Mawer.

Besides location, property type and price, liveability is another important factor for most property seekers.

The customised Point-of-Interest is integrated to the maps of the property you are viewing, helps you make a better decision in terms of how convenient it is for you to access Your Places such as your office, child’s school and favourite mall. Users will be able to view the distance and route to their top hotspots (Your Places) surrounding their desired property, all this in one view.

With an already comprehensive range of quality Malaysian property listings on iProperty.com.my, discovering the right property can at times be overwhelming.

This is now made simpler and faster with Similar Properties listing. A prospective property viewed will show Similar Properties listing by location, property type, built-up-size and listing price.