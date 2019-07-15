Jogger collapses at Reservoir Park, later dies at SGH

KUCHING: A senior citizen who fainted during his jog at Reservoir Park, here earlier today, was confirmed to have passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

It was believed that he fainted due to breathing problems.

Kuching Central Police Station (CPS) chief ASP Ahmad Abang confirmed this incident when contacted, saying that the deceased was pronounced dead at 12.17pm while receiving treatment in the ward at SGH Accident and Emergency Department.

The deceased was identified as Yeo Beng Choon from Jalan Angsana, Star Garden, here.

“We received a report made by the victim’s wife who asked for an investigation to be carried out to identify the cause of death,” Ahmad explained.

The case was classified as a sudden death.