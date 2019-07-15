Man found dead in ditch along Kuching-Samarahan expressway

KUCHING: The body of a man, with his hands appearing to be tied behind his back, was found in a ditch along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway this morning.

According to sources, the body, which was lying face down in a shallow pool of water, was discovered near the Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute by a member of the public who contacted the police.

The deceased, who was wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved black shirt, has not been identified.

It is learnt that a police investigation is underway and people who might have information on the deceased are urged to come forward.